Opening Week 16 Broncos vs. Raiders odds plus early movement

The NFL has officially wrapped its Week 15 slate after a wild week of COVID news and rescheduled games. Though lines could change significantly throughout the week, we’ve got some betting lines to get you ready for Week 16. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Broncos did their best to hold off the Bengals' offense, but they lost Teddy Bridgewater to an injury and just couldn’t keep pace. The Raiders were set to face the Browns on Saturday of Week 15, but the game was moved to Monday after the Browns had a COVID-19 outbreak. The Raiders head into the game with a 6-7 record and hanging on to the edge of the AFC wild card picture.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Broncos-Raiders Week 16 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100

Opening point spread: Broncos -1

Opening point total: 42

Early pick: LV +1.5

The Raiders came up clutch with a last minute win against the (very depleted) Cleveland Browns in Week 15 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, for the Broncos, Bridgewater suffered a nasty-looking concussion and was hospitalized following Sunday’s game. The team is making plans for Drew Lock to get the start, and with that in mind, I like the Raiders to take the win and cover just like they did in Week 6, 34-24.

