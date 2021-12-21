Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Lakers on Tuesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on TNT, the Phoenix Suns will gear up to play the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

The last time these two Western Conference squads played each other, the Suns defeated the Lakers at STAPLES Center 115-105 in October. In that early season win, All-Star point guard Chris Paul had a double-double consisting of 23 points and 14 assists. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Suns vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -6.5

The Suns have shown throughout this season that last year’s run to the NBA Finals was not a fluke. Phoenix currently has the best record in the West (24-5) and is 10-3 on the road this season.

The Suns have won four out of their last five games, which includes a three-game winning streak in which they’re averaging 122 points per game. Phoenix just got back Devin Booker on Sunday, bringing them to full strength. The Suns are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, but 5-4 ATS this season when they are road favorites.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are currently on a two-game losing skid after losing by five points to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Los Angeles is looking forward to being back home, where they’ve won three out of their last four games. However, the Lakers are 6-4 ATS when they are listed as the underdog this season and 6-11 ATS this season at home.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

When these two teams played in October, the total points scored were 220 and that was when both squads were healthy. The total has gone under in six of the Lakers’ last seven games and they have scored less than 100 points once in their last five games. The Suns have only allowed 104 points per game in their last 10 games.

