Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Heat on Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers (13-18) will pay a visit to the Miami Heat (18-13) on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pacers are coming off a 122-113 win over the Pistons on Thursday after losing their previous two in a row. Miami, however, just lost to the Pistons 100-90, handing the league’s worst team their fifth win on the season.

The Pacers are favored by 1.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -120 on the moneyline while Miami is at +100. The point total is set at 208.5.

Pacers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers -1.5 (-110)

The Pacers have been playing solid basketball recently, slowly turning things around as they’ve gone 4-2 in their last six outings, both straight up and against the spread. Miami’s also been dealing with some injuries as well which has made life a little harder for them. They’ll be without Bam Adebayo (thumb), Victor Oladipo (quadriceps), Caleb Martin (COVID-19), Markieff Morris (neck), Jimmy Butler (back), and P.J. Tucker (knee). Tyler Herro is also day-to-day after suffering a quadriceps injury. He hasn’t played since December 13th. Given the Pacers’ recent run of form combined with a banged-up Heat side coming off a 10-point loss to the Pistons, pick the Pacers to win and cover in Miami.

Over/Under: Over 208.5 (-110)

This total is set relatively low for a Pacers team that has one over in eight of their last twelve. The Heat have hit under in five of their last seven, but the Pacers have solid scorers like Malcolm Brogdon and Damontas Sabonis, each averaging almost 20 points per game this season. Indiana hasn’t scored less than 100 in their last eight games, so expect the Pacers to take advantage of a decimated Heat squad and push this one over the total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.