Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks on Tuesday

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will wrap-up their two-game home and home series against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves have won four straight games, which includes their latest win over the Mavs on Sunday night by six points. Towns had 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the T’Wolves. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +1.5

When these two teams played each other on Sunday night, the Wolves did a great job of defending the three-point line. Minnesota held the Mavericks to only 29.3% shooting from three-point range. This season, the Timberwolves are allowing teams to shoot 33.4% from behind the arc, which is ranked for fifth-best in the Association. Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 6-5 ATS when they are road underdogs.

Dallas will look to shoot better from three-point range tonight and hope to have Kristaps Porzingis back into the starting lineup after suffering a toe injury on Sunday. The Mavericks are 7-7 at home this season, but only 1-4 straight up in their last five home games. Dallas is 4-2 ATS in their last six games and 5-6 ATS when they are the home favorites.

Over/Under: Under 215

The total points scored from Sunday night’s game was 216. The total has gone over in six of the T’Wolves last seven games and they’ve scored at least 110 points in their last five games. As for Dallas, the total has gone under in eight of their last nine games. The Mavs are only giving up 101.3 points per game in their last 10 games. If the Mavs’ defense is comes back to life, then the under is in play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.