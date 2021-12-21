Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, December 21

We have a small six-game schedule in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Myles Turner over 12.5 points (-110)

It seems like we are getting a steal with this first player prop bet on tonight’s slate. Turner has a favorable matchup against the Miami Heat, who he’s averaging 12.0 points per game against in their last two matchups.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Turner had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from three-point range in 34 minutes. The 25-year-old center has scored more than 12.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games, which includes four out of his last five contests.

Cade Cunningham over 2.5 threes made (+105)

The Pistons’ rookie point guard has started to play well on the offensive end over the last few weeks. Cunningham will look to carry that momentum over into tonight’s game vs. the New York Knicks.

In Detroit’s last 10 games, the 6-foot-6 point guard is averaging 19.5 points per game and shooting 46.3% from the field and 43.9% from three-point range. Cunningham has made more than 2.5 three-pointers in six out of his last 10 games and is averaging 6.6 attempts per game. On top of that, the Knicks are allowing teams to shoot 35.5% from three-point range and 36.8% over their last three games.

Devonte’ Graham over 2.5 rebounds (+115)

For our last player prop bet, we are going to go roll with New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham. He does a little bit of everything for the Pels and is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game this season. In his last 10 games, the 26-year-old point guard is averaging 2.4 rebounds per game. He has grabbed more than 2.5 rebounds six times over that span.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.