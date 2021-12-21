NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, December 21

With just five games on the NBA slate Tuesday night, it might seem like choices are slim when drafting your DFS lineups. There are plenty of players in action, though, as games tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and finish up with the Suns and Lakers tipping off at 8:00 p.m.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks, $5,000

While Finney-Smith isn’t usually a solid scorer, he’s been playing like one lately, racking up double-digit points in three straight outings. The Mavericks have been missing their top scorer Luka Doncic (ankle) since December 10th, so they’ve obviously needed to find points from other players. Finney-Smith has stepped up, averaging 14 points per game since Doncic has been out. DFS just put up 23 points against the Timberwolves on Sunday, scoring 34.75 fantasy points. Don’t sleep on Finney-Smith while his price tag is still this low.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $5,000

Payne has been seeing at least 22 minutes in his last five games, putting up double-digit numbers in each of those games. He’s on a tear, scoring a high of 34 fantasy points in that stretch with a low of 21.75. The Suns will take on the Lakers tonight at STAPLES Center, but stick with guys like this in your lineup while they’re hot and won’t eat up too much of your salary cap.

Nassir Little, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,200

Little has been seeing some increased playing time in the absence of CJ McCollum (collapsed lung), putting up bigger fantasy numbers along the way. Little just turned in one of his better fantasy performances of the season against the Grizzlies on Sunday, with 12 points and nine rebounds for 33.25 fantasy points. That’s not to say he’ll be scoring that much every game, but he’s averaged 27.6 fantasy points through his last three outings and seems to be consistent. Little makes a great value play in DFS as long as he’s in this form.