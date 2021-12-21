Best available kickers on the Week 16 waiver wire

With only two games left in Week 15, it is a perfect time to see which kickers are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday afternoon, we saw excellent performances from Evan McPherson, Robbie Gould and Younghoe Koo, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season.

But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers with the semifinals approaching in the fantasy football playoffs. Below we will take a look at three kickers on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Evan McPherson, Bengals (29.1%)

Next up — vs. Baltimore

The rookie kicker is doing a great job for the Cincinnati Bengals and had another impressive performance on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McPherson hit two field goals from 50 yards or more and made another one between 30-39 yards for 13 fantasy points.

It was the second time this season that the young place kicker made at least two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a game. In his last five games, McPherson is averaging 12.6 fantasy points per game.

Robbie Gould, 49ers (16.7%)

Next up — at Tennessee

The San Francisco 49ers’ offense is clicking on all cylinders right now, which means more opportunities for veteran kicker Robbie Gould. In Sunday’s double-digit win over the Atlanta Falcons, Gould made one field goal between 30-39 yards and was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra point attempts for seven fantasy points.

It was the third-straight game that the 38-year-old kicker scored at least seven fantasy points. Gould will look to make a couple of field goals in next week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Dustin Hopkins, Chargers (6.8%)

Next up — at Houston

Hopkins did not have many chances to make field goals, however, he was 4-for-4 on extra point attempts in Thursday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In his last five games, the veteran kicker is averaging eight fantasy points per game.

The 31-year-old kicker should have multiple opportunities to put up points next week against one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Texans.