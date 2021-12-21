Best available D/STs on the Week 16 waiver wire

A defense can make the difference between a win and a loss when it comes to fantasy football and each week the best unit to play is probably going to change.

Here are a few of the best defenses currently available on the waiver wire that will give your team the best shot to advance this week.

Next up — New York Giants

This isn’t necessarily faith in the Philly defense, but more of a distrust of the Giants offense. The first time these teams played, they allowed just 13 points, caused four turnovers and that was with Daniel Jones in at quarterback for New York.

Jones might not be able to play this week and has missed the past few weeks with an injury. So even if he is able to play, he’ll no doubt be rusty. If he can’t play, it’s always a good thing to have a defense go up against a backup quarterback.

Next up — Chicago Bears

This one is admittedly a gamble. The Seahawks have a real boom or bust kind of game here against Chicago. If Justin Fields has an off game and plays like the rookie that he is, Seattle has a chance to be the highest-scoring defense in the league this week. But if he plays well, then it could be a long day for the Seahawks.

It’s tough to judge Fields. He’s shown moments of brilliance but also has had some really horrible games. He hasn’t followed a clear trajectory too, being inconsistent with which kind of player he wants to be each week, with one bad week following a great performance.

Next up — Houston Texans

The Texans have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. That unit is scoring an average of just 14.8 points per game and they got to play the Jags twice.

LA has a pretty good pass-rush and could make life miserable for Davis Mills. The Chargers run defense is weak, but Houston doesn’t have a particularly potent ground game, so they should be able to hold Rex Burkhead and company at bay.