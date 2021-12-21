Best available running backs on the Week 16 waiver wire

The fantasy football playoffs are in high gear and as the season comes down to the wire, fantasy managers are scouring the waiver wire looking for anybody who can give their squad an extra boost to get over the line.

Here are a few running backs on the waiver wire that might be able to breathe new life into your lineup.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals (2%)

Next up — Baltimore Ravens

Perine is going to be a much bigger player in the Bengals offense this week after Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury at the end of their game this week. While Mixon could still play, he clearly won’t be at 100%, so Perine will undoubtedly get more touches than his normal share. Mixon is one of the heaviest used backs in the league, so if he can’t go, Perine will get a major chance to make an impression.

Duke Johnson, Miami Dolphins (26%)

Next up — New Orleans Saints

Johnson could provide a big boost to your fantasy lineup this week. He had his best game of the season for any Miami RB against the New York Jets, going for 107 yards and a score and another 20 yards through the air. It was just his second game of the season too, so he could be a secret weapon in Miami’s stable as they make a playoff push.

Craig Reynolds, Detroit Lions (13%)

Next up —Atlanta Falcons

Don’t look now but the Lions are getting hot. Reynolds has taken advantage of some injuries in front of him. With D’Andre Swift going down with a shoulder injury and Jamaal Williams on the COVID list, Reynolds has stepped up. In the last two weeks, the only two games he’s played, he has 195 yards and is averaging over five yards per rush. He has 112 yards on the ground in Detroit’s upset win over Arizona. Swift probably won’t be back this week, but Williams might be. Still, Reynolds has certainly earned himself more playing time even with other backs coming into the fold.

Plus, Atlanta’s run defense is ranked 24th in the league, so he’ll have a weaker opponent this week.

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26%)

Next up —Carolina Panthers

Obviously, Jones isn’t going to play over Leonard Fournette barring an injury, but that might be the case in Week 16. Fournette left the Sunday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury. Jones did spark the Tampa offense at times in that game, rushing for 63 yards on eight carries. So if Fournette isn’t able to go, Jones is a really solid option.

Carolina’s run defense is ranked highly, but they’ve allowed over 100 yards on the ground to their opponent in five of the last six weeks, so they’re tailing off a bit as the season winds down.

Justin Jackson, LA Chargers (1%)

Next up —Houston Texans

Justin Jackson saw more action than usual this week due to an ankle injury for Austin Ekeler. The Northwestern grad had a season-high 13 carries for 86 yards, another season-high. Even if Ekeler comes back to 100% this week, the putrid Houston defense should still give him plenty of chances to rack up yards, even in limited opportunities.