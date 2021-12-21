Best available wide receivers on the Week 16 waiver wire

Now that the fantasy football playoffs, there are a few wide receivers emerging as legitimate pass-catching threats throughout the league.

If you’re lucky enough to still be around in your league's playoffs, here are some pass-catchers that can earn you big points on your road to the title.

Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills (5.1%)

Next up — New England Patriots

Davis had a slow start to the season, but he’s closing like a freight train as the Bills battle for a playoff spot. In the last three weeks, he’s caught four touchdown passes, including two in Buffalo’s Week 15 win over Carolina. He’s not just hitting paydirt either, he’s getting yards too. Over that three weeks span, he’s earned three of his five highest yardage marks for the season. He’s also getting more targets, seeing the ball thrown his way 15 times in the last two weeks alone after getting just 15 targets over the first eight weeks of the season.

Next up —Atlanta Falcons

St. Brown has emerged as the best receiver on the Lions roster over the last few weeks. He and QB Jared Goff have created good chemistry and there’s clear trust between the two. After meandering along getting 5-7 targets each week this season, he’s exploded in the last three games. During that span, he’s gotten over 10 targets in each game and has caught a total of 26 passes for 249 yards. It took him until Week 10 to have over 26 catches on the whole season.

The Falcons have the fourth-worst defense against WRs in the league, giving up an average of 38.74 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. He could be in for his best game of the season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (11%)

Next up — Cleveland Browns

MVS has had a few massive weeks recently, going for 98 and 153 yards in two of the last four weeks. In Week 15 against the Ravens, he caught five passes, a season-high, and a game-sealing touchdown. The USF grad tends to be boom or bust, but when he’s on it’s worth it.

The Browns have a good defense against WRs, but thanks to the guy throwing him the ball, MVS has shown the ability to thrive against anybody.

Jalen Guyton, LA Chargers (2.7%)

Next up — Houston Texans

Guyton isn’t going to be a guy to get you the lion’s share of your points in any week, but he’s in a groove right now and we don’t see that stopping against a really bad Houston defense. He’s scored a touchdown in each of the last three weeks, so he’s clearly a red zone threat for Justin Herbert. He’s also had two of his biggest yardage games in the last three weeks, going for 87 and 90 yards.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (42%)

Next up — Detroit Lions

Gage has four straight games going over 50 yards receiving and has scored two touchdowns in that span too. He also has two games over the last three weeks with 11 or more targets, the first time this season he’s seen more than 10 targets.