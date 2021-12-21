Best available tight ends on the Week 16 waiver wire

The fantasy football playoffs are heating up and there are many places that fantasy managers can look to get a leg up on their opponents for the rest of the way.

While the position is kind of limited, there are still a few solid tight ends you can pick up on the waiver wire if you’re in need of one for this week’s matchup.

James O'Shaughnessy, Jacksonville Jaguars (0.2%)

Next up —New York Jets

O’Shaughnessy has been a solid contributor since coming into the regular rotation in Jacksonville. He has at least four targets in each of the last four games and had a nice four catch, 60-yard performance against Houston in Week 15.

This week against the Jets, O’Shaughnessy will have a chance for an even bigger day. New York ranks 26th in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing teams.

Next up —Baltimore Ravens

Uzomah isn’t necessarily going to be a guy you want in your lineup every week, but Baltimore has one of the worst defenses against TEs for fantasy purposes, so it’s a solid option this week. RB Joe Mixon also got hurt toward the end of their Week 15 game, so the Bengals might head to the air more than normal if he can’t go this week.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (21%)

Next up —Seattle Seahwaks

Justin Fields has returned from injury and when he’s healthy, he’s looked really good at times. The Seahawks defense is far far removed from its old Legion of Boom days. That unit is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in the entire league.

Kmet has looked good recently too and has seen 23 total targets in just the last three weeks. He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, but this could be the perfect matchup for that.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team (2.1%)

Next up — Dallas Cowboys

Seals-Jones had one of his worst games of the season when these two teams met in Week 14. He came down with just one catch for four yards. But it was his first game back after missing three games with an injury. Options are limited when you get this deep into the waiver wire, so he’s been reliable at times. That’s the best you can hope for at this rate.