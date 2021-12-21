Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens hopeful QB will practice Wednesday to open Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was inactive for the team’s Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury. He suffered a bruised ankle the prior week and did not practice at all last week. Tyler Huntley started in his place and nearly helped the Ravens spring an upset of the Packers.

Heading into Week 16, head coach John Harbaugh told the media Jackson was making progress in his rehab, and he was “hopeful” Jackson would practice on Wednesday. The Ravens travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the AFC North lead on the line.

Fantasy football implications

Jackson was a DNP all last week but the Ravens still listed him as questionable. If he can get in at least some limited work, there’s a good chance we see him on Sunday against the Bengals. Cincinnati has given up the 12th fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, so while it’s not a fantastic matchup, it’s not bad.

Huntley has made two starts and one lengthy relief appearance for Jackson this season and has been a solid fantasy option. He’s a decent but not great passer, but it’s his legs that have added value. He’s rushed for at least 40 yards in each of his three appearances this season, and he added two rushing touchdowns last week.