9 Iowa State vs. Chicago State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones are just one of just six remaining undefeated teams in college basketball heading into tonight and will look to to keep it that way before the Christmas break when hosting the Chicago State Cougars.

Iowa State (11-0) has carved right through its non-conference schedule and is fresh off a 77-54 thrashing of Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday. The Cyclones got off to somewhat of a slow start but quickly gained control for the rest of contest to send the Lions on their way. Caleb Grill came off the bench and dropped 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win. Izaiah Brockington had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago State (4-7) is also ending the non-conference portion of its schedule and picked up a much-needed 61-55 victory over IUPUI last Thursday. The Cougars were effective downtown, burying 10 threes as they came away with the win. Dominique Alexander 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Chicago State

When: Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa State -27.5

Total: 125.5

The Pick

Under 125.5

Defense has been the strong suit for the Cyclones this season and that has led to some relatively low-scoring affairs this season.

ISU is 3-8 in O/U’s this season and they’re playing on just two days’ rest before an extended holiday break. Expect the Cyclones to put this in neutral early in another low-scoring game.

