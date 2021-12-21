10 Alabama vs. Davidson: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Before taking a break fro Christmas, the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will take a trip to nearby Birmingham tonight to battle the Davidson Wildcats in the CM Newton Classic. This was originally going to be a Top 25 showdown between Alabama and Colorado State before the Rams pulled out of the matchup due to COVID-19.

Alabama (9-2) was able to notch a 65-59 victory over in-state foe Jacksonville State on Saturday, officially bouncing back from an embarrassing road loss at Memphis earlier in the week. The two teams basically even for most of the contest before the Tide turned the tide of the game midway through the second half and led by as many as 16 points late. Keon Ellis had a solid 20 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama.

Davidson (8-2) has rattled off seven straight wins heading into Birmingham, putting down lesser foes early and often. The Wildcats last rolled over Radford 74-54 on Saturday, a game where Foster Loyer put up 24 points to lead his team to the win.

How to watch Alabama vs. Davidson

When: Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s Website, ESPN App with an SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -9.5

Total: 148

The Pick

Davidson +9.5

Alabama hasn’t quite put down lower rated foes in KenPom like one would expect and the team’s defense has been vulnerable at times. Even though its a quasi-home game in Birmingham, the Crimson Tide should get a fight from a Wildcat team that is ranked 59th in KenPom. Take the points with Davidson.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.