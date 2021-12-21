7 Kansas vs. Colorado: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Tuesday night college basketball schedule will bring us a battle of former Big 12 rivals as the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks will travel west to Boulder to meet the Colorado Buffaloes.

Kansas (9-1) is rolling heading into tonight’s game and are coming off an 80-72 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday. The Jayhawks never fully ran away from the Lumberjacks at any point of the contest but kept them at arm’s length enough to ease their way into the win. Christian Braun had 21 points and six rebounds for KU.

Colorado (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12) carries a three-game win streak into tonight’s matchup, the latest coming in the form of a 60-46 stampeding of Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday. The Buffs didn’t necessarily shoot the lights out themselves but held the Roadrunners to just 27.1% shooting on the evening. Keeshawn Barthelemy had a solid 12 points and six rebounds in the win.

How to watch Kansas vs. Colorado

When: Tuesday, December 21st, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -10.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Over 144

Kansas is 8-1-1 this season when it comes to overs while Colorado is 5-7. The Jayhawks have regularly scored into the 80’s and beyond this season and even though the Buffs are a more defensive oriented team, they should be able to put up just enough at home to trigger the over here.

