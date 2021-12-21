11 Michigan State vs. Oakland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a neutral-site battle between two in-state foes on Tuesday as the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans will meet the Oakland Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Michigan State (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) is in action for the first time in over a week and was last seen toppling Penn State for an 80-64 victory on December 11. The Spartans have held their own in a competitive slate so far this season, only having problems with fellow elite teams in Kansas and Baylor. Gabe Brown is leading the team by averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Oakland (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) is gunning for its first ever victory over the in-state powerhouse and will hit the floor for the first time in two weeks. It last suffered a heartbreaking 73-72 loss at Bowling Green on December 7, a game that saw numerous lead changes throughout. Jamal Cain had 21 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Oakland

When: Tuesday, December 21st, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -11

Total: 141

The Pick

Michigan State -11

Michigan State is 7-4 against the spread this season and have had a shorter layoff than Oakland. As the bigger of the these two schools in the state of Michigan, they’ll have significantly more fans packing Little Caesars Arena and should feed off the atmosphere in Detroit. Lay it with the Spartans.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.