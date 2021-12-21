NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday

There are six Top 25 teams in action on Tuesday night, all of them shutting down for the holiday season after tonight’s action. But Radnor, PA will be the focus as the Xavier Musketeers head to the Main Line to take on the reeling Villanova Wildcats.

Villanova (7-4, 0-1 Big East) was expected to be in contention for the national championship again this season, but back-to-back bad losses at Baylor and Creighton have put those prognostications in jeopardy. Losing 57-36 in Waco to the No. 1 team in America might be considered a blip, but a 79-59 loss at Creighton to open conference play is what has really put the ‘Cats into question.

Xavier (11-1, 1-0 Big East) is still the underdog on the road in Delco tonight, but seniors Nate Johnson (13.3 Pts, 3.4 Reb) and Paul Scruggs (10.8 Pts, 4.3 Reb) are leading a team that has already knocked off Ohio State and Virginia Tech in non-conference play.

Also in other action the #7 Kansas Jayhawks face an old Big 8 rival in the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. KU has the No. 3 adjusted offense in the country according to KenPom, with Colorado in the bottom 15 in the nation in seconds needed per offensive possession. Look for David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji to try and speed up the Buffs and beat them in transition.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, December 21st from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 college basketball, Dec. 21 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM Chicago State #9 Iowa State Big 12/ESPN+ ISU -27.5 125.5 7:00 PM Davidson #10 Alabama SEC Network Alabama -9.5 148 7:00 PM #18 Xavier #23 Villanova FS1 Villanova -5.5 137 7:30 PM #11 Michigan State Oakland ESPN+ MSU -11 141 9:00 PM #7 Kansas Colorado ESPN2 KU -10.5 144

