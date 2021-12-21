College basketball picks: Best bets for Tuesday, December 21st

There’s plenty of games on the college basketball schedule for Tuesday, including six ranked teams taking the floor.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Tuesday, December 21st. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

#18 Xavier vs. #23 Villanova

Pick: Xavier +5.5

Tuesday’s schedule will be highlighted by a Top 25 battle in the Big East as No. 18 Xavier travels to Philly to meet No. 23 Villanova.

Through 11 games, Villanova has struggled mightily against the better teams on its schedule, particularly teams rated in the Top 50 in KenPom. After getting dusted by Baylor last Sunday, the Wildcats were lit up by Creighton in a 79-59 loss on Saturday. Even with the home-court advantage tonight, they’ll have struggles warding off a Xavier team that has looked impressive over the last month. Take the points with the Musketeers.

#7 Kansas vs. Colorado

Pick: Over 144

No. 7 Kansas heads out to Boulder tonight to meet old Big 12 rival Colorado for a non-conference clash just before Christmas.

Kansas is 8-1-1 this season when it comes to overs while Colorado is 5-7. The Jayhawks have regularly scored into the 80’s and beyond this season and even though the Buffs are a more defensive oriented team, they should be able to put up just enough at home to trigger the over here.

