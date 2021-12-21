Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Tuesday, December 21st

We move through the Christmas week slate in college basketball with an interesting set of games for Tuesday. Six ranked teams will be in action, headlined by a Top 25 clash in the Big East.

No. 18 Xavier is fresh off a victory over Marquette to open Big East play on Saturday and will now head into a hostile Finneran Pavilion to meet No. 23 Villanova. The Wildcats have struggled against the better opponents on their schedule this season and was blown out by Creighton this past weekend. Can they get back on track against the Musketeers?

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Tuesday, December 21st, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 college basketball, Dec. 21 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM Chicago State #9 Iowa State Big 12/ESPN+ ISU -27.5 125.5 7:00 PM Davidson #10 Alabama SEC Network Alabama -9.5 148 7:00 PM #18 Xavier #23 Villanova FS1 Villanova -5.5 137 7:30 PM #11 Michigan State Oakland ESPN+ MSU -11 141 9:00 PM #7 Kansas Colorado ESPN2 KU -10.5 144

