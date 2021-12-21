Breaking down NFL betting splits for Seahawks-Rams Week 16 matchup on Tuesday

It’s taken a couple extra days, but Seahawks-Rams has finally arrived. The NFC West rivals face off on Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in LA forced a delay. The Seahawks are having their own COVID-19 issues, but both teams appear on track to get the game in. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will air on FOX opposite the Washington-Eagles game.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Rams, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Rams are seven-point favorites. 68% of the handle and 79% of bets are being placed on the Rams to cover.

Is the public right? If COVID-19 wasn’t an issue, I’d be inclined to suggest taking the Seahawks +7. NFC West games are regularly wild affairs and the Seahawks find a way to get into crazy games that come down to the wire. This line moved several points toward Seattle when the Rams were in the early stages of their COVID-19 outbreak, but it’s moved back to a touchdown this week. Seattle has two straight wins against San Francisco and Houston. I lean slightly Seahawks +7, but the potential absence of Tyler Lockett is concerning.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 46.5. 71% of the handle and 71% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This comes down to COVID-19. Both teams are missing a key offensive lineman and skill position help. They’re also missing two starters each on defense, including a defensive lineman and a member of the secondary. I lean over on this with the Rams prolific offense getting a chance to get on track against a weakened Seahawks defense, but the COVID-19 issue makes this a difficult call.

Betting the moneyline: The Rams are home favorites with moneyline odds at -305. Moneyline odds for the Seahawks are at +240. 75% of the handle and 88% of bets are being placed on the Rams to win.

Is the public right? Seattle is on a modest roll, with two straight wins, including an impressive one against a now surging 49ers squad. The Rams are favored for a reason, but there’s value on betting a Seahawks upset in LA.

