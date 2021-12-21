 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down NFL betting splits for Seahawks-Rams Week 16 matchup on Tuesday

We break down betting splits Week 16’s matchup featuring the Seattle Seahawks and LA Rams on Tuesday Night.

By DKNation Staff
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (3) calling signals during game vs Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Set Number: X163461

It’s taken a couple extra days, but Seahawks-Rams has finally arrived. The NFC West rivals face off on Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in LA forced a delay. The Seahawks are having their own COVID-19 issues, but both teams appear on track to get the game in. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will air on FOX opposite the Washington-Eagles game.

Seahawks vs. Rams, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Rams are seven-point favorites. 68% of the handle and 79% of bets are being placed on the Rams to cover.

Is the public right? If COVID-19 wasn’t an issue, I’d be inclined to suggest taking the Seahawks +7. NFC West games are regularly wild affairs and the Seahawks find a way to get into crazy games that come down to the wire. This line moved several points toward Seattle when the Rams were in the early stages of their COVID-19 outbreak, but it’s moved back to a touchdown this week. Seattle has two straight wins against San Francisco and Houston. I lean slightly Seahawks +7, but the potential absence of Tyler Lockett is concerning.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 46.5. 71% of the handle and 71% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This comes down to COVID-19. Both teams are missing a key offensive lineman and skill position help. They’re also missing two starters each on defense, including a defensive lineman and a member of the secondary. I lean over on this with the Rams prolific offense getting a chance to get on track against a weakened Seahawks defense, but the COVID-19 issue makes this a difficult call.

Betting the moneyline: The Rams are home favorites with moneyline odds at -305. Moneyline odds for the Seahawks are at +240. 75% of the handle and 88% of bets are being placed on the Rams to win.

Is the public right? Seattle is on a modest roll, with two straight wins, including an impressive one against a now surging 49ers squad. The Rams are favored for a reason, but there’s value on betting a Seahawks upset in LA.

