Breaking down NFL betting splits for Washington-Eagles Week 15 matchup on Tuesday

In one of the last two games in Week 15, we have the Washington Football Team taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at 7 p.m. ET. This game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Football Team (6-7) had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Eagles (6-7) are coming off a bye after defeating the New York Jets 33-18 in Week 13. Below we will break down the odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook for this NFC East matchup.

Washington vs. Eagles, Week 15 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites. 73% of the handle and 51% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to cover.

Is the public right? The public loves in the Eagles in this spot, despite them only winning one game at home this season. Philadelphia comes into tonight’s game relatively healthy and should have Jalen Hurts back under center. Hurts missed the team’s last game due to an ankle injury, which he suffered in Week 12 against the Giants. The Eagles are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games and 3-1 ATS when they are the favorites.

Washington is 4-1 ATS in their last five games, but they may be without Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If both quarterbacks are not cleared by 4 p.m. ET, then Garrett Gilbert will get the start. It’s tough to see Gilbert having success on a short week after just being signed on Friday. If the Eagles can get their ground game going a now healthy Washington front four, then they should be able to cover this number.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 42.5. 61% of the handle is on the under and 57% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The last time we saw the Eagles play at home, they dropped 40 points on the New Orleans Saints’ defense. In their last five games, Philadelphia is averaging 26.8 points per game. As for the Football Team, it’s been their defense putting in work lately and keeping them in games. Washington is only giving up 19.4 points per game in their last five contests. The public is on the right side when it comes to the over, especially at 42.5 points.

Betting the moneyline: The Eagles are home favorites with moneyline odds at -275. Moneyline odds for Washington are at +220. 68% of the handle and 67% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to win.

Is the public right? If the Eagles can limit their turnovers and get their ground attack going, then they should come away with the victory. I don’t foresee the Eagles having any issues with Garrett Gilbert and the Football Team’s offense, outside of Antonio Gibson. It would not be a surprise to see a scaled-back offense from WFT with a new quarterback, which we saw has its pros and cons on Monday night. Take the Eagles on the moneyline.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.