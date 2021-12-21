Best DFS lineup strategy for Seahawks-Rams on Monday night

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams were supposed to play on Sunday, but a COVID-19 outbreak for the Rams pushed the game to Tuesday night. But, both teams are now dealing with COVID-19 issues and will be somewhat short-handed.

Injuries

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins are both currently on the COVID-19 list and are likely out. Tight end Tyler Higbee is on the COVID-19 list for the Rams and is likely out as well.

Captain’s Chair

Cooper Kupp, WR — $19,500

Can a team shut Kupp down? It hasn’t really happened this season and with 113 receptions, 1,489 yards and 12 touchdowns through 13 games, I don’t think the Seahawks are the team to do it. Back in Week 5 he had one of his “worst” games against them and still had seven receptions for 92 yards. And he’s been even better of late.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks — $12,900

Penny has always had plenty of talent, but has never been able to stay healthy enough to ever put up consistent numbers. He has yet to show the consistency, but last week he had a breakout game with 16 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. With Tyler Lockett likely out and DK Metcalf not playing as well as he has in the past, Penny should get plenty of opportunities.

Value Plays

Gerald Everett, TE, Seahawks — $5,000

With Lockett out, Russell Wilson will need to find more receivers to give targets to and Everett is a likely one of those guys. He also gets to play his old team, which he was unable to do in Week 5 due to injury.

Dee Eskridge, WR, Seahawks — $1,000

Eskridge is a wild card, but with Lockett out, he should see more snaps and he has great ability after the catch. I expect he will see some manufactured touches tonight.