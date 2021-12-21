Best DFS lineup strategy for Washington-Eagles on Tuesday night

To wrap-up Week 15 in the NFL, we have a NFC East matchup between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The Football Team had their four-game win streak snapped last week in a seven-point loss to Dallas. The Eagles are coming off a bye after they defeated the New York Jets on the road in Week 13.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Jalen Hurts or Antonio Gibson in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

Washington will likely be without quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, who are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Along with the two quarterbacks, RB J.D. McKissic and WR Curtis Samuel are also listed as out.

Captain’s Chair

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington

With the Football Team not having their top two quarterbacks, they will likely try to run their offense through second-year running back Antonio Gibson. Gibson struggled in last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The young running back had 36 yards on 10 carries and two receptions for five yards (5.1 fantasy points). It was the first time Gibson had less than 10 fantasy points in a game since Week 11 against the Panthers (8.5 fantasy points).

This season, Gibson has produced 836 rushing yards, 221 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns. He’ll be going up against the Eagles’ defense, which is only allowing 109.4 rushing yards per game and ranked 23rd against RBs (OPRK).

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

If you want to save some salary for an Eagles’ captain pick, then Sanders would be a good choice. The third-year running back had his best game of the season in Week 13 against the New York Jets.

Sanders had a season-high 120 yards on 24 carries and three receptions (three targets) for 22 yards. He also scored a season-high 20.2 fantasy points, making it only the third time this season that he’s recorded double-digit fantasy points. Unlike Gibson, Sanders doesn’t have a favorable matchup as the WFT defense is only giving up 93.6 rushing yards per game. But we’ve seen countless times this season that the Eagles will run the ball continuously until the opponent shows that they can stop it.

Value Plays

Quez Watkins, WR, Eagles — $6,400

If the Eagles can have some success on the ground tonight against the Football Team, then that should open up some things in the passing game. Watkins can be an x-factor against a defense that has allowed 15 touchdowns to receivers this season.

The second-year wide receiver was recently activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list. He did not do much in the Eagles’ last game against the Jets. But at his current salary price, it’s worth taking a shot on as he’s the Eagles’ second-best wide receiver.

Adam Humphries, WR, Football Team — $5,400

The veteran wide receiver has emerged over the last couple of weeks as a viable option in the Football Team’s offense. In his last two games, Humphries is averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game, which is higher than his season average (5.2 FPPG).

Last week against the Cowboys, the former Titans wide receiver had four receptions (seven targets) for 34 yards and 7.4 fantasy points. The Eagles’ defense has done well against WRs this season as they’re ranked 3rd in OPRK. However, there could be some opportunities for Humphries if he’s matched up against Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson.