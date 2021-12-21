 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL weather forecast for Washington-Eagles matchup in Week 16, what it means for fantasy and betting

The weather report can impact fantasy football and betting. We break down the important information you need to prepare for Week 16’s matchup between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

By Chet Gresham
A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during the first quarter between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Football Team in a rare Tuesday NFL game to close out Week 15. The teams were scheduled to play on Sunday, but a COVID-19 outbreak for Washington resulted in the game getting moved into a double FOX broadcast alongside Seahawks-Rams.

The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. It will get cold, but the weather shouldn’t particularly inclement. Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Washington-Eagles in Week 16

Forecast

The temperature at kickoff is expected to be around 39 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy with no precipitation in the forecast. Wind is expected to be approximately three miles per hour.

Fantasy/betting implications

There is nothing to worry about from a weather perspective. It should be a chilly but pleasant evening in Philadelphia. The Eagles head into game day as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

