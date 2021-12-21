Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol for Week 16

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol, per Missi Matthews. Freiermuth suffered the head injury in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football implications

The Steelers are already without veteran tight end Eric Ebron and cannot afford to lose the rookie for the foreseeable future. Freiermuth has become an integral part of the Steelers’ offense over the last few weeks, especially inside the red zone. However, this is the second time in the last three weeks that the former Penn State standout has suffered a concussion.

Before exiting Sunday’s game, Freiermuth recorded four receptions (four targets) for 37 yards. If the 23-year-old tight end cannot clear the protocol by the end of the week, then the Steelers will have to go with Zach Gentry as their starter. This season, the 25-year-old tight end has 10 receptions (14 targets) for 97 yards.