Aaron Rodgers not practicing Tuesday ahead of Week 16 vs. Browns

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers did not participate in practice on Tuesday due to the lingering toe injury he’s been playing through. This has been common the past few weeks since Rodgers sustained the injury, so we can expect the status to stay the same on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fantasy football implications

There’s no much to see here. Rodgers will play Saturday on Christmas Day in Week 16 vs. the Cleveland Browns and there’s no reason to really doubt that. We know that Rodgers is playing through pain and that surgery is likely once the season is over. Until then, A-Rod will sit out of practices during the week. It’s not like he needs to be out there much anyway at this point.

In Week 15, the Packers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 on the road to improve to 11-3, the best record in the NFL heading into Week 16. Rodgers threw for 3 TDs in the win and overtook Tom Brady as NFL MVP favorite at +125 with three games to go.