Julio Jones sits out first two practices of Week 16 ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football to open Week 16, and the Titans expect to be shorthanded. A.J. Brown is working his way back from injured reserve, and his status is uncertain for Thursday. Additionally, the team looks like it will be without wide receiver Julio Jones. The veteran has sat out the first two practices of the week with a hamstring injury and seems unlikely to play against the 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

If Jones and Brown are both sidelined for Week 16, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers remain the Titans top-two pass catching options. The team is more likely to lean on D’Onta Foreman, with Dontrel Hilliard getting his share of work as well. Westbrook-Ikhine and Rogers hold some PPR value, and while the 49ers secondary has struggled with injuries, it’s hard to justify starting either in most leagues.

Brown managers can hold out some hope, but those rostering Jones can probably figure out alternative options now.