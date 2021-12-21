Damian Lillard, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, Dec. 21

We’ve got five games in the NBA on Tuesday as we approach the Christmas Day main slate. There’s only one game postponed on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizard being unable to play due to a breakout of COVID-19 for the Nets. There are a few big names on the injury report for the five-gamer. Let’s take a look at the injury report and how to approach things for fantasy basketball.

NBA injury report, December 21st

Tyler Herro (quad), Questionable

Herro is questionable to play in tonight’s game vs. the Pacers. He’s missed the past three games due to a quad injury. If Herro is able to return, we should see Gabe Vincent ($5,800) see a decreased role despite being the likely starter in the back court. Herro usually comes off the bench and should continue to do so. Duncan Robinson ($4,800) also gets a downgrade if Herro can return.

Derrick Rose (ankle), Questionable

Rose may not play in tonight’s game vs. the Pistons due to an ankle injury. He was held out of Saturday’s loss to the Celtics. Rose is priced up in this matchup and is worth fading even if he’s in the lineup. At $7,200, that’s just too high to trust Rose given how unproductive he’s been lately and inconsistent overall on the season.

Other injuries: Frank Jackson (leg), Questionable

Damian Lillard (hamstring), Questionable

Lillard is questionable to play in tonight’s game vs. the Pels due to a hamstring injury. He scored 32 points in 37 minutes in the Blazers previous game, a close win over the Grizzlies. At $9,800 and dealing with the injury, it’s tough to view Lillard as more than an OK GPP play. The injury will scare lineups away and this matchup is excellent.

If Dame is out, Norman Powell ($6,400) becomes a bit chalky. Dennis Smith Jr. ($6,000) and Nassir Little ($4,200) are both options in the backcourt. DSJ at $6K seems a bit insane. He hasn’t played in the past four games, though had a pretty strong stretch of games at the beginning of December.

Kristaps Porzingis (toe), Questionable

Porzingis is questionable to play in tonight’s game vs. the T-Wolves. The Mavericks are already going to be without PG Luka Doncic again. If Porzingis sits, Jalen Brunson ($7,400), Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,100) and Dorian Finney-Smith ($5,000) are all good tournament options on DraftKings. Dwight Powell ($3,200) and Moses Brown ($3,000) becomes strong value plays given the increase in front court minutes. Powell could end up being chalky.

LeBron James (abdominal), Probable

James is being listed as probable to play in tonight’s game vs. the Suns. There’s no real expectation that James will miss this game and this has been a practice of the Lakers on their injury reports all season. LeBron ($11,100) will be an interesting tournament play with all the value floating around. His price is a bit nutty, but with Anthony Davis sidelined, James has to pick up more scoring slack. The Lakers also have very little depth in terms of scoring. LeBron has a high ceiling in the 60-70 point range and may go a bit overlooked.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard (protocols), Will Play

THT and Howard have cleared protocols and have a chance to returning to the lineup tonight vs. the Suns. THT’s presence makes LeBron a less appealing play, though helps the Lakers overall offense. Howard could see run with AD sidelined and the Lakers only true center/big being DeAndre Jordan ($3,800).