Victorio Saludar vs. Erick Rosa: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The Christmas week boxing schedule is a light one this year, but we do get some mid-week championship boxing on Tuesday evening. Victorio Saludar and Erick Rosa square off in the Dominican Republic for Saludar’s WBA “regular” strawweight title. The card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET and Ring Magazine is reporting the card will air via live stream at the Shuan Boxing YouTube page.

Saludar comes into the fight with a 21-4 record and fresh off claiming the WBA title with a split decision win over Robert Paredero in February. He previously held the WBO’s title before losing it to Wilfred Méndez in August 2019.

Rosa is 4-0 and all four fights have come in championship bouts. He won a pair of secondary titles in his debut against Oscar Bermudez Salas and successfully defended them twice. He then won the WBA’s interim strawweight title in July with a unanimous decision win over Ricardo Astuvilca.

The card also features Alejandro Jair Gonzalez and Frency Fortunato Saya facing off for the vacant WBC Latino featherweight title. Gonzalez comes into the fight with a 10-2-2 record and most recently won the IBF Youth junior featherweight title with a majority decision over Billy Stuart in July. Saya is 12-1 and is coming off a seventh round knockout of Cristian Avila in September.

DraftKings Sportsbook is not currently offering odds on this card.

