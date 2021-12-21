Raptors have five players in health and safety protocols

The Toronto Raptors are the latest team to be dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn are the newest additions to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Those two join Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Blanton in protocols. That makes five players total and we could see more by the end of the day.

The Raptors have had two games postponed the past week due to COVID protocols, but it hasn’t been because of them. Their games against the Chicago Bulls last Thursday and Orlando Magic over the weekend were moved because outbreaks on those teams. Now, the Raptors are in danger of having more games pushed back if this doesn’t get under control.