Rams activating Von Miller off COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams are activating edge rusher Von Miller off the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. The Rams placed Miller on the list on December 16 at a time when they had 25 players on the list. It’s unclear if Miller will play, but he will be available.

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the Rams Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks getting moved from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX in approximately 30% of viewing markets.

Miller has yet to record a sack since the Rams acquired him from the Broncos. Miller had 4.5 sacks in Denver before the team dealt him on November 1. The Rams currently rank 14th in adjusted sack rate.

UPDATE: Adam Schefter is reporting that starting RT Rob Havenstein, TE Tyler Higbee, and SS Jordan Fuller were unable to test out of the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Tuesday evening.