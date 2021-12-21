Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says team’s position on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang “unchanged”

Arsenal could see star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in the January transfer window, as manager Mikel Arteta says the team’s position on the player has not changed ahead of Tuesday’s EFL cup quarterfinal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirms they have not changed their position on Pierre Aubameyang situation: “Just we continue on the same way as we decided”. #AFC



“For tonight's game again he's not selected”, he added as reported by @chriswheatley_. #Aubameyang — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2021

Aubameyang, once considered Arsenal’s prized signing and leader of the club, was stripped of his captaincy earlier in the month and Arteta questioned his commitment to the team. The striker has just four goals in 12 starts for Arsenal this year, which is completely unexpected for a player of his caliber. According to multiple reports, Arteta said there is a possibility Aubameyang could leave the club in the January transfer window.

After scoring 22 Premier League goals in back-to-back seasons with Arsenal, Aubameyang signed a contract extension instead of exploring other options. With the Gunners currently sitting fourth in the table and four points clear of fifth place, the striker could be an afterthought. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Arsenal is +250 to finish the season in the top 4.