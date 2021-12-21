 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says team’s position on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang “unchanged”

The star forward looks to be on the way out after being stripped of his captaincy.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Everton v Arsenal - Premier League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal looks on before the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on December 6, 2021 in Liverpool, England.
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal could see star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in the January transfer window, as manager Mikel Arteta says the team’s position on the player has not changed ahead of Tuesday’s EFL cup quarterfinal.

Aubameyang, once considered Arsenal’s prized signing and leader of the club, was stripped of his captaincy earlier in the month and Arteta questioned his commitment to the team. The striker has just four goals in 12 starts for Arsenal this year, which is completely unexpected for a player of his caliber. According to multiple reports, Arteta said there is a possibility Aubameyang could leave the club in the January transfer window.

After scoring 22 Premier League goals in back-to-back seasons with Arsenal, Aubameyang signed a contract extension instead of exploring other options. With the Gunners currently sitting fourth in the table and four points clear of fifth place, the striker could be an afterthought. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Arsenal is +250 to finish the season in the top 4.

