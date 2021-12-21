Which Chiefs players are on the COVID-19 list?

The NFL has dealt with a host of COVID-19 issues over the past couple weeks, and the Kansas City Chiefs head into Week 16 with their own share. The team had mostly avoided an outbreak of COVID-19, but this week they might be running into a problem.

The team placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon. That group included kicker Harrison Butker, tight end Travis Kelce, and cornerback Charvarius Ward. The list grew on Tuesday with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton, and tight end Blake Bell added to the list, and that number could grow.

Beat writer Nate Taylor tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that by the end of the day, the Chiefs could have 10 or more players on the COVID-19 list. Here’s the full list of players currently going on the Chiefs reserve/COVID-19 list. We’ll update as new names come in.

WR Tyreek Hill

TE Travis Kelce

TE Blake Bell

OT Lucas Niang

G Kyle Long

LB Nick Bolton

CB Rashad Fenton

CB Charvarius Ward

CB Armani Watts

K Harrison Butker

Going on the list this week does not mean all will miss this coming Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it puts their status in question. A vaccinated player has a chance of returning within a day or two of going on the list while an unvaccinated player would miss either a minimum of five days as a close contact or ten days with a positive test result.

If vaccinated, a player can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receivers two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

The previously policy required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but that has been cut down considerably with these new protocols.