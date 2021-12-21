Ricky Seals-Jones is active for Week 15 vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team announced Week 15 inactives and Ricky Seals-Jones is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Eagles. Seals-Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a non-COVID illness. He did not practice Sunday ahead of the Tuesday contest.

Even though he’s dealing with an illness, Seals-Jones will suit up in an important division contest for Washington. The tight end has taken over as the team’s starter with Logan Thomas out for the season with an ACL injury. Seals-Jones might have rubbed fantasy managers the wrong way after some poor performances in recent weeks, but he could be a streaming option in Week 15. At this point, most managers have already played their tight end in matchups but Seals-Jones could be an option for those who still have the option to play one. With Garrett Gilbert at quarterback, there’s a possibility Seals-Jones could see a lot of short to intermediate targets.