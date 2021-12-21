Former USC QB Kedon Slovis transferring to Pitt, per report

USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring to Pitt, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports. Slovis decided he was unlikely to see playing time under new Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, especially with Jaxson Dart showing more promise at the end of the 2021 season.

Slovis will certainly hope to replicate Kenny Pickett’s 2021 campaign with the Panthers, which put the quarterback third in Heisman voting. Slovis has no immediate ties to the area and didn’t get recruited by Pitt when he was coming into college, but the opportunity to play immediately in a power conference is hard to pass up. Given the success Pickett had last season, Slovis could be in for a big season.

With Slovis gone, Dart and Miller Moss are the only quarterbacks on USC’s roster at the moment. Riley is known to be able to recruit quarterbacks, and has already landed 2023 commit Malachi Nelson. Nelson was already committed to Riley at Oklahoma, but flipped to USC when the coach made his move to Los Angeles.