Buccaneers likely to place Leonard Fournette on injured reserve, RB out for rest of regular season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to place running back Leonard Fournette on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15 against the Saints, according to Adam Schefter. Fournette would miss the rest of the regular season, but would be able to come back for the playoffs.

In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers are reportedly bringing Le’Veon Bell into the mix. Bell would be the backup to Ronald Jones, who seems to be in line for the lead role with both Fournette and Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. Ke’Shawn Vaughn is the only other running back on Tampa Bay’s roster.

Fournette had taken over as Tampa’s lead back and was heavily involved in the receiving game. He finishes the regular season with 812 rushing yards, 454 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

This is the second update of three major injuries the Buccaneers sustained Sunday, with receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans also being sidelined during the contest. Godwin is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL, while Evans’ availability is not yet known for Week 16.