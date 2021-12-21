Wyoming dumps french fries on their winning coach at Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Wyoming Cowboys won a shootout over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, offering up some entertaining football ahead of the holiday weekend. With all due respect to the parties involved, what people will really remember is the end-of-game celebration. The Wyoming squad grabbed a gatorade tub full of french fries and dumped them on head coach Craig Bohl.

Bowl games can get a bit silly, and this is just the latest and greatest instance. We’ll see the Rose Bowl winner enjoying some actual roses, but the lower tier bowls are so much more fun with it.

And on that note, Duke’s Mayo Bowl, you’re up!