Dallas Goedert’s dropped pass turns into fluke interception for Washington

The Eagles give Washington an early Christmas present in Week 15

By Chet Gresham Updated
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team had a windfall early in their Tuesday night game against the Eagles, as usually sure-handed tight end Dallas Goedert turned up field to run before securing the reception. Unfortunately for Goedert and the Eagles, the ball kicked off his heel and into Landon Collins’ hands for an interception that the announcers and viewers had completely missed.

Goedert had a lot of running room if he were to have secured the pass, but Washington quickly turned their Christmas gift into points on the board, as Antonio Gibson leapt over the line and into the end zone.

