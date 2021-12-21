Dallas Goedert’s dropped pass turns into fluke interception for Washington

The Washington Football Team had a windfall early in their Tuesday night game against the Eagles, as usually sure-handed tight end Dallas Goedert turned up field to run before securing the reception. Unfortunately for Goedert and the Eagles, the ball kicked off his heel and into Landon Collins’ hands for an interception that the announcers and viewers had completely missed.

TOUCHDOWN?



This is one of the more bizarre plays you'll ever see in the NFL!



The ball bounced off the back of Goedert's foot and was caught cleanly by Landon Collins who returned it to the endzone!



Umpires coming together to review now. pic.twitter.com/K2vXpgD0sa — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 22, 2021

Goedert had a lot of running room if he were to have secured the pass, but Washington quickly turned their Christmas gift into points on the board, as Antonio Gibson leapt over the line and into the end zone.