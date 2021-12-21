Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon exits Tuesday’s game with sore Achilles

Indiana Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon was forced to exit Tuesday’s game vs. the Miami Heat due to a sore Achilles. Brogdon was ruled out at halftime while the Pacers trailed 68-45, so there’s a chance this isn’t serious. Indiana could just be proceeding with caution. Brogdon had one point, two assists and a rebound in 8 minutes before exiting the game. The PG had been out since Dec. 15 due to an Achilles injury.

Malcolm Brogdon injury: Fantasy basketball impact

With Brogdon out, Chris Duarte should start the second half for the Pacers. He leads the team with 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench. Duarte gets a boost if Brogdon’s injury becomes more of an issue. It appears to be an aggravation, which may not be great for an Achilles. Caris LeVert takes over as the primary ball-handler with Brogdon sidelined as well. LeVert will be a popular DFS play on future slates if Brogdon misses any additional time.

The Pacers have made LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner all available via trade before the deadline. Indy entered Tuesday having won four of the past six games, so it isn’t like the team is trying to tank. It’s a very odds situation. You’d think if Brogdon’s injury became serious, the Pacers wouldn’t look to trade key players to tank. They’re only 2.0 games off the play-in tournament and 3.0 off the 6th seed in the East.