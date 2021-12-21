 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rashaad Penny returns to game in second half vs. Rams in Week 15

Seahawks RB dealing with injury in Week 15.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Penny has returned to the game.

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny had to go to the locker room before halftime due to an injury. He was holding his side and didn’t return after half, but he’s back on the sideline and looks ready to return. But, DeeJay Dallas has been playing well and could have earned himself more touches.

