Rashaad Penny returns to game in second half vs. Rams in Week 15

Update: Penny has returned to the game.
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny had to go to the locker room before halftime due to an injury. He was holding his side and didn’t return after half, but he’s back on the sideline and looks ready to return. But, DeeJay Dallas has been playing well and could have earned himself more touches.
As Rashaad Penny looks ready to go back in, DeeJay Dallas is plowing for the Seahawks. First down after his 8-yard run— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 22, 2021