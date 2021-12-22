How to watch Missouri vs. Army in the Armed Forces Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Army Black Knights. The game is set for Wednesday, December 22nd at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Missouri (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will play in their first bowl game under Eliah Drinkwitz after last season’s Music City Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19, and quarterback Brady Cook will get the first start of his career, replacing Conner Bazelak. Army (8-4) closed out their regular season with a loss in their annual matchup with the Navy Midshipmen, and the Black Knights will look to limit possessions as they always do with a triple-option offense that runs the ball on 86.1% of snaps, which is the second highest rate in the country.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Armed Forces Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army

Date: Wednesday, December 22nd

Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Army -225, Missouri +185