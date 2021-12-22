 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Missouri vs. Army in the Armed Forces Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl between the Missouri Tigers and Army Black Nights on ESPN.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Army Black Knights. The game is set for Wednesday, December 22nd at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Missouri (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will play in their first bowl game under Eliah Drinkwitz after last season’s Music City Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19, and quarterback Brady Cook will get the first start of his career, replacing Conner Bazelak. Army (8-4) closed out their regular season with a loss in their annual matchup with the Navy Midshipmen, and the Black Knights will look to limit possessions as they always do with a triple-option offense that runs the ball on 86.1% of snaps, which is the second highest rate in the country.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Armed Forces Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army

Date: Wednesday, December 22nd
Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Army -225, Missouri +185

