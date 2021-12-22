What channel is Missouri vs. Army on and what is game time for 2021 Armed Forces Bowl

The only bowl game of Wednesday will feature the Missouri Tigers taking on the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Missouri (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will play in their first bowl game under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz as last year’s Music City Bowl was canceled. Quarterback Brady Cook will make the first start of his career, and running back Tyler Badie will not play in the bowl game and get ready for the NFL Draft instead. The Tigers’ struggles came defensively this season as they ranked No. 109 in opponent yards per play.

Army (8-4) came up short against the Navy Midshipmen to close out their regular season, but they had an impressive season. The Black Knights run the ball on 86.1% of their offensive snaps, the second highest rate in college football. Army had their four-game winning streak ended by Navy, but they will play in their fifth bowl game over the last six years.

Missouri vs. Army: 2021 Armed Forces Bowl TV info

Game date: Wednesday, December 22nd

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Army is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 moneyline odds, making Missouri a +185 underdog.