Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Missouri Tigers barely squeaked into bowl eligibility, and they will match up with the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Missouri finished with a 6-6 record, while Army closed out their regular season with a loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Missouri vs. Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22nd at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Army -6.5

Point Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Army -225, Missouri +185

Armed Forces Bowl Betting splits

Missouri: (17% of handle, 35% percent of bets)

Army: (83% of handle, 65% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Under 54.5

Army will obviously be doing their thing, which is limiting possessions with their triple-option offense. The Black Knights run the ball on 86.1% of their offensive snaps, so the clock will be running, and the game should be short. Missouri throws the ball on more than half of their snaps, and neither team ranks inside the top half of FBS teams in yards per play offensively. Under is the play in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.