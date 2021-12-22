Quarterback rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

Week 15 is still going on as I write this, as COVID-19 continues to break out in locker rooms across the land. COVID-19 hit the quarterback rooms of Washington and Cleveland. Plus, we didn’t have Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater got a scary concussion.It’s that time of year and a two-year pandemic doesn’t help things. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.

Injury news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jackson couldn’t play last week with his ankle injury, but appeared to be close to doing so. Tyler Huntley played extremely well in relief, which could give the Ravens some pause in pushing Jackson’s ankle, but if he’s ready, he’ll play as usual.

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield was out due to COVID-19 in Week 15 and should have a chance to be cleared for this week’s game against the Packers on Saturday.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Rodgers continues to miss practice with his pinky toe injury, but he also continues to play at an MVP level.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Bridgewater had to be observed at a hospital Sunday night due to a scary concussion. Espect Drew Lock to get the start this week against the Raiders.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington

Heinicke couldn’t go in Week 15 due to COVID-19. He will hope to test out in time for their Week 16 game against the Cowboys.

Jared Goff, Lions

Goff got a positive COVID-19 test back this week and will need to test out before Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is done for the season with his neck injury. Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will finish out the year for the Giants.