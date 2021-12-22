 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 16 for the fantasy football playoffs.

By Chet Gresham
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 is still going on as I write this, as COVID-19 continues to break out in locker rooms across the land. COVID-19 hit the quarterback rooms of Washington and Cleveland. Plus, we didn’t have Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater got a scary concussion.It’s that time of year and a two-year pandemic doesn’t help things. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.

Injury news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jackson couldn’t play last week with his ankle injury, but appeared to be close to doing so. Tyler Huntley played extremely well in relief, which could give the Ravens some pause in pushing Jackson’s ankle, but if he’s ready, he’ll play as usual.

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield was out due to COVID-19 in Week 15 and should have a chance to be cleared for this week’s game against the Packers on Saturday.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Rodgers continues to miss practice with his pinky toe injury, but he also continues to play at an MVP level.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Bridgewater had to be observed at a hospital Sunday night due to a scary concussion. Espect Drew Lock to get the start this week against the Raiders.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington

Heinicke couldn’t go in Week 15 due to COVID-19. He will hope to test out in time for their Week 16 game against the Cowboys.

Jared Goff, Lions

Goff got a positive COVID-19 test back this week and will need to test out before Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is done for the season with his neck injury. Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will finish out the year for the Giants.

Quarterback Rankings Week 16

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Justin Herbert LAC @ HOU
2 Aaron Rodgers GB vs CLE
3 Josh Allen BUF @ NE
4 Kyler Murray ARI vs IND
5 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs PIT
6 Matthew Stafford LAR @ MIN
7 Tom Brady TB @ CAR
8 Jalen Hurts PHI vs NYG
9 Dak Prescott DAL vs WAS
10 Joe Burrow CIN vs BAL
11 Taysom Hill NO vs MIA
12 Lamar Jackson BAL @ CIN
13 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ TEN
14 Russell Wilson SEA vs CHI
15 Kirk Cousins MIN vs LAR
16 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ NO
17 Justin Fields CHI @ SEA
18 Matt Ryan ATL vs DET
19 Derek Carr LV vs DEN
20 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ KC
21 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs SF
22 Carson Wentz IND @ ARI
23 Cam Newton CAR vs TB
24 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ DAL
25 Mac Jones NE vs BUF
26 Jared Goff DET @ ATL
27 Baker Mayfield CLE @ GB
28 Davis Mills HOU vs LAC
29 Drew Lock DEN @ LV
30 Zach Wilson NYJ vs JAC
31 Trevor Lawrence JAC @ NYJ
32 Tyler Huntley BAL @ CIN
33 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @ LV
34 Jake Fromm NYG @ PHI
35 P.J. Walker CAR vs TB

