Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

Week 15 is still going on on a Tuesday night, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the states. The Dolphins and Lions got their COVID-19 backs Myles Gaskins and Jamaal Williams back from the list and for the most part Week 15 didn’t hurt running back rooms as hard as it did other positions. But there were injuries, as running backs tend to get hit a lot. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.

Injury news

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury which has kept him out of practice early in the week. And with a Thursday night game, that makes him extremely iffy to play. Jeff Wilson Jr. would take over again if Mitchell is out against the Titans.

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

Fournette could be out for the rest of the regular season with a hamstring injury. That means he isn’t playing this week and Ronald Jones will take over as the lead back against the Panthers.

Joe Mixon, Bengals

Mixon hurt his ankle in Week 15, but does have a chance to suit up in Week 16 against the Ravens.

D’Andre Swift, Lions

Swift looks like he’ll return to practice this week. That doesn’t assure us that he’ll play, but should at least give him a chance.