Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

Week 15 is still going on on a Tuesday night, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the states. The Dolphins and Lions got their COVID-19 backs Myles Gaskins and Jamaal Williams back from the list and for the most part Week 15 didn’t hurt running back rooms as hard as it did other positions. But there were injuries, as running backs tend to get hit a lot. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.
Injury news
Elijah Mitchell, 49ers
Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury which has kept him out of practice early in the week. And with a Thursday night game, that makes him extremely iffy to play. Jeff Wilson Jr. would take over again if Mitchell is out against the Titans.
Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
Fournette could be out for the rest of the regular season with a hamstring injury. That means he isn’t playing this week and Ronald Jones will take over as the lead back against the Panthers.
Joe Mixon, Bengals
Mixon hurt his ankle in Week 15, but does have a chance to suit up in Week 16 against the Ravens.
D’Andre Swift, Lions
Swift looks like he’ll return to practice this week. That doesn’t assure us that he’ll play, but should at least give him a chance.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 16
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ ARI
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|vs LAR
|3
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|@ GB
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ HOU
|5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|vs MIA
|6
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs DET
|7
|James Robinson
|JAC
|@ NYJ
|8
|James Conner
|ARI
|vs IND
|9
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ LV
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|vs WAS
|11
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ DAL
|12
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|@ SEA
|13
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|vs PIT
|14
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|vs BAL
|15
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|@ KC
|16
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|@ PHI
|17
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|@ TEN
|18
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|vs CLE
|19
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs DEN
|20
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|vs CHI
|21
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ LV
|22
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|@ CAR
|23
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|vs CLE
|24
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs BUF
|25
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|@ MIN
|26
|Damien Harris
|NE
|vs BUF
|27
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|@ MIN
|28
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|@ ATL
|29
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|vs JAC
|30
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|vs NYG
|31
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|@ CIN
|32
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|@ NE
|33
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|vs TB
|34
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|vs WAS
|35
|D'Onta Foreman
|TEN
|vs SF
|36
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|@ ATL
|37
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|@ NO
|38
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|vs NYG
|39
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|vs IND
|40
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|vs BAL
|41
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|vs PIT
|42
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|@ GB
|43
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|vs TB
|44
|David Johnson
|HOU
|vs LAC
|45
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|vs DET
|46
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|vs SF
|48
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ HOU
|49
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|@ CIN
|50
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|vs JAC
|51
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|vs SF
|52
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|vs MIA
|53
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|MIA
|@ NO
|54
|Royce Freeman
|HOU
|vs LAC
|55
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|vs BUF
|56
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|vs LAR
|57
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|vs NYG
|58
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|@ NE
|59
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|@ PHI
|60
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ ARI
|61
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|@ ATL
|62
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|vs NYG
|63
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|@ CAR
|64
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|vs PIT
|65
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|@ HOU
|66
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|vs DEN
|67
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|vs LAC
|68
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ SEA
|69
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|vs CHI
|70
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|@ TEN
|71
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ DAL
|72
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|vs CHI
|73
|Corey Clement
|DAL
|vs WAS
|74
|Adrian Peterson
|SEA
|vs CHI
|75
|Phillip Lindsay
|MIA
|@ NO
|76
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|vs DET
|77
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|vs BAL
|78
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|@ NO
|79
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|@ NE
|80
|Austin Walter
|NYJ
|vs JAC
|81
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|@ TEN
|82
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|@ KC
|83
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|vs JAC
|84
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ GB
|85
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|@ ATL
|86
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ SEA
|87
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|vs IND
|88
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|vs MIA
|89
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs DEN
|90
|Mekhi Sargent
|LAR
|@ MIN
|91
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|@ KC
|92
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|@ NYJ
|93
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|vs MIA
|94
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|vs BUF
|95
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|@ TEN
|96
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|vs JAC
|97
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|vs LAR
|98
|Jonathan Williams
|WAS
|@ DAL
|99
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|vs CHI
|100
|Trey Ragas
|LV
|vs DEN