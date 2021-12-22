 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 16 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

Week 15 is still going on on a Tuesday night, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the states. The Dolphins and Lions got their COVID-19 backs Myles Gaskins and Jamaal Williams back from the list and for the most part Week 15 didn’t hurt running back rooms as hard as it did other positions. But there were injuries, as running backs tend to get hit a lot. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.

Injury news

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury which has kept him out of practice early in the week. And with a Thursday night game, that makes him extremely iffy to play. Jeff Wilson Jr. would take over again if Mitchell is out against the Titans.

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

Fournette could be out for the rest of the regular season with a hamstring injury. That means he isn’t playing this week and Ronald Jones will take over as the lead back against the Panthers.

Joe Mixon, Bengals

Mixon hurt his ankle in Week 15, but does have a chance to suit up in Week 16 against the Ravens.

D’Andre Swift, Lions

Swift looks like he’ll return to practice this week. That doesn’t assure us that he’ll play, but should at least give him a chance.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 16

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND @ ARI
2 Dalvin Cook MIN vs LAR
3 Nick Chubb CLE @ GB
4 Austin Ekeler LAC @ HOU
5 Alvin Kamara NO vs MIA
6 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs DET
7 James Robinson JAC @ NYJ
8 James Conner ARI vs IND
9 Javonte Williams DEN @ LV
10 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs WAS
11 Antonio Gibson WAS @ DAL
12 David Montgomery CHI @ SEA
13 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs PIT
14 Joe Mixon CIN vs BAL
15 Najee Harris PIT @ KC
16 Saquon Barkley NYG @ PHI
17 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ TEN
18 Aaron Jones GB vs CLE
19 Josh Jacobs LV vs DEN
20 Rashaad Penny SEA vs CHI
21 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ LV
22 Ronald Jones II TB @ CAR
23 AJ Dillon GB vs CLE
24 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs BUF
25 Sony Michel LAR @ MIN
26 Damien Harris NE vs BUF
27 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ MIN
28 Jamaal Williams DET @ ATL
29 Michael Carter NYJ vs JAC
30 Miles Sanders PHI vs NYG
31 Devonta Freeman BAL @ CIN
32 Devin Singletary BUF @ NE
33 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs TB
34 Tony Pollard DAL vs WAS
35 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs SF
36 Craig Reynolds DET @ ATL
37 Myles Gaskin MIA @ NO
38 Jordan Howard PHI vs NYG
39 Chase Edmonds ARI vs IND
40 Samaje Perine CIN vs BAL
41 Darrel Williams KC vs PIT
42 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ GB
43 Ameer Abdullah CAR vs TB
44 David Johnson HOU vs LAC
45 Mike Davis ATL vs DET
46 Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs SF
48 Justin Jackson LAC @ HOU
49 Latavius Murray BAL @ CIN
50 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs JAC
51 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs SF
52 Mark Ingram II NO vs MIA
53 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA @ NO
54 Royce Freeman HOU vs LAC
55 Brandon Bolden NE vs BUF
56 Alexander Mattison MIN vs LAR
57 Boston Scott PHI vs NYG
58 Matt Breida BUF @ NE
59 Devontae Booker NYG @ PHI
60 Nyheim Hines IND @ ARI
61 Godwin Igwebuike DET @ ATL
62 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs NYG
63 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB @ CAR
64 Derrick Gore KC vs PIT
65 Joshua Kelley LAC @ HOU
66 Peyton Barber LV vs DEN
67 Rex Burkhead HOU vs LAC
68 Khalil Herbert CHI @ SEA
69 Alex Collins SEA vs CHI
70 JaMycal Hasty SF @ TEN
71 Jaret Patterson WAS @ DAL
72 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs CHI
73 Corey Clement DAL vs WAS
74 Adrian Peterson SEA vs CHI
75 Phillip Lindsay MIA @ NO
76 Qadree Ollison ATL vs DET
77 Chris Evans CIN vs BAL
78 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ NO
79 Zack Moss BUF @ NE
80 Austin Walter NYJ vs JAC
81 Elijah Mitchell SF @ TEN
82 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ KC
83 Ty Johnson NYJ vs JAC
84 Demetric Felton CLE @ GB
85 Jermar Jefferson DET @ ATL
86 Damien Williams CHI @ SEA
87 Eno Benjamin ARI vs IND
88 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs MIA
89 Jalen Richard LV vs DEN
90 Mekhi Sargent LAR @ MIN
91 Kalen Ballage PIT @ KC
92 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ NYJ
93 Ty Montgomery NO vs MIA
94 J.J. Taylor NE vs BUF
95 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ TEN
96 La'Mical Perine NYJ vs JAC
97 Kene Nwangwu MIN vs LAR
98 Jonathan Williams WAS @ DAL
99 Travis Homer SEA vs CHI
100 Trey Ragas LV vs DEN

