Running back PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

If you’ve made it to Week 16, congratulations. You’ve survived one of the whackiest, most unpredictable and challenging weeks in the history of the game. Though the season got off to a decent start, COVID-19 outbreaks around the league (and most other professional sports) have made it almost difficult to piece together a full roster — let alone a winning roster. Regardless of the challenges, we’re here with our Week 16 PPR running back rankings to help you secure your spot in the fantasy football finals.

Injury news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) missed the team’s first practice ahead of Week 16, where they’ll be on a short week facing the Titans on Thursday Night Football. He still has a chance to suit up, but managers will need to keep a close eye on his status leading into Thursday.

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday night and was promptly ruled out. In response, the Bucs signed pass-catching specialist RB Le’Veon Bell on his journeyman tour of the NFL. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve list, which would end his regular season (and fantasy football season for Fournette managers). Backup Ronald Jones had an efficient showing against the Saints, managing 71 scrimmage yards on 10 touches. It would seem likely that Jones is in line for early-down work, while Bell could see more work on third-down.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon went down in Week 15 late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return for the final snaps of the game. HC Zac Taylor seemed encouraged in his update Tuesday. He’s expected to be limited in practice ahead of Week 16, but it doesn’t sound like the team is preparing to be without him. If he’s unable to play, Samaje. Perine would shoulder the workload, though they have a tough matchup against the Ravens.

Jaguars RB James Robinson left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He returned to finish the game, but it’s possible he’ll pop up on this week’s injury report.