Running back PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 16 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball in the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. &nbsp; Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If you’ve made it to Week 16, congratulations. You’ve survived one of the whackiest, most unpredictable and challenging weeks in the history of the game. Though the season got off to a decent start, COVID-19 outbreaks around the league (and most other professional sports) have made it almost difficult to piece together a full roster — let alone a winning roster. Regardless of the challenges, we’re here with our Week 16 PPR running back rankings to help you secure your spot in the fantasy football finals.

Injury news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) missed the team’s first practice ahead of Week 16, where they’ll be on a short week facing the Titans on Thursday Night Football. He still has a chance to suit up, but managers will need to keep a close eye on his status leading into Thursday.

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday night and was promptly ruled out. In response, the Bucs signed pass-catching specialist RB Le’Veon Bell on his journeyman tour of the NFL. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve list, which would end his regular season (and fantasy football season for Fournette managers). Backup Ronald Jones had an efficient showing against the Saints, managing 71 scrimmage yards on 10 touches. It would seem likely that Jones is in line for early-down work, while Bell could see more work on third-down.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon went down in Week 15 late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return for the final snaps of the game. HC Zac Taylor seemed encouraged in his update Tuesday. He’s expected to be limited in practice ahead of Week 16, but it doesn’t sound like the team is preparing to be without him. If he’s unable to play, Samaje. Perine would shoulder the workload, though they have a tough matchup against the Ravens.

Jaguars RB James Robinson left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He returned to finish the game, but it’s possible he’ll pop up on this week’s injury report.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 16

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND @ ARI
2 Austin Ekeler LAC @ HOU
3 Dalvin Cook MIN vs LAR
4 Nick Chubb CLE @ GB
5 Alvin Kamara NO vs MIA
6 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs DET
7 James Robinson JAC @ NYJ
8 James Conner ARI vs IND
9 Javonte Williams DEN @ LV
10 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs WAS
11 Antonio Gibson WAS @ DAL
12 David Montgomery CHI @ SEA
13 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs PIT
14 Joe Mixon CIN vs BAL
15 Najee Harris PIT @ KC
16 Saquon Barkley NYG @ PHI
17 Aaron Jones GB vs CLE
18 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ TEN
19 Josh Jacobs LV vs DEN
20 Rashaad Penny SEA vs CHI
21 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ LV
22 Ronald Jones II TB @ CAR
23 AJ Dillon GB vs CLE
24 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs BUF
25 Sony Michel LAR @ MIN
26 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ MIN
27 Jamaal Williams DET @ ATL
28 Damien Harris NE vs BUF
29 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs SF
30 Michael Carter NYJ vs JAC
31 Miles Sanders PHI vs NYG
32 Devin Singletary BUF @ NE
33 Devonta Freeman BAL @ CIN
34 Tony Pollard DAL vs WAS
35 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs TB
36 Chase Edmonds ARI vs IND
37 Myles Gaskin MIA @ NO
38 Jordan Howard PHI vs NYG
39 Darrel Williams KC vs PIT
40 Samaje Perine CIN vs BAL
41 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ GB
42 David Johnson HOU vs LAC
43 Mike Davis ATL vs DET
44 Ameer Abdullah CAR vs TB
45 Craig Reynolds DET @ ATL
46 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA @ NO
47 Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs SF
48 Justin Jackson LAC @ HOU
49 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs SF
50 Latavius Murray BAL @ CIN
51 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs JAC
52 Mark Ingram II NO vs MIA
53 Royce Freeman HOU vs LAC
54 Brandon Bolden NE vs BUF
55 Nyheim Hines IND @ ARI
56 Boston Scott PHI vs NYG
57 Alexander Mattison MIN vs LAR
58 Matt Breida BUF @ NE
59 Devontae Booker NYG @ PHI
60 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs NYG
61 Rex Burkhead HOU vs LAC
62 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB @ CAR
63 Peyton Barber LV vs DEN
64 Khalil Herbert CHI @ SEA
65 Joshua Kelley LAC @ HOU
66 Godwin Igwebuike DET @ ATL
67 Alex Collins SEA vs CHI
68 JaMycal Hasty SF @ TEN
69 Derrick Gore KC vs PIT
70 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs CHI
71 Corey Clement DAL vs WAS
72 Jaret Patterson WAS @ DAL
73 Adrian Peterson SEA vs CHI
74 Qadree Ollison ATL vs DET
75 Chris Evans CIN vs BAL
76 Phillip Lindsay MIA @ NO
77 Elijah Mitchell SF @ TEN
78 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ NO
79 Demetric Felton CLE @ GB
80 Zack Moss BUF @ NE
81 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ KC
82 Ty Johnson NYJ vs JAC
83 Austin Walter NYJ vs JAC
84 Damien Williams CHI @ SEA
85 Jermar Jefferson DET @ ATL
86 Jalen Richard LV vs DEN
87 Eno Benjamin ARI vs IND
88 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs MIA
89 Ty Montgomery NO vs MIA
90 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ TEN
91 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ NYJ
92 Kalen Ballage PIT @ KC
93 Trey Ragas LV vs DEN
94 Mekhi Sargent LAR @ MIN
95 J.J. Taylor NE vs BUF
96 Jonathan Williams WAS @ DAL
97 Kene Nwangwu MIN vs LAR
98 La'Mical Perine NYJ vs JAC
99 Travis Homer SEA vs CHI

