Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Wee16 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 is still going on as I write this, and COVID-19 has made a strong fantasy football playoff push the last couple weeks. Tyler Lockett, Jaylen Waddle, Jarvis Landry, and Tyreek Hill have all been hit by it, while Chris Godwin is out for the year with a torn ACL. \It’s getting tough out there for a No. 1 wide receiver. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.

Injuries

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Hill is on the COVID-19 list along with tight end Travis Kelce. Even against a poor Steelers team, the Chiefs would be behind the eight-ball without their two best offensive playmakers.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers

Chris Godwin is done for the season, but Mike Evans still has a shot at playing in Week 16. He left last week with a hamstring injury and will likely be questionable at best to play this week against the Panthers.

Adam Thielen, Vikings

Thielen continues to deal with an ankle sprain and will be iffy to play this week again.

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

Lockett has a good chance of coming off the COVID-19 list this week before the Seahawks play the BEars.

Jylen Waddle, Dolphins

Waddle has been activated from the COVID-19 list and should be okay to play this week.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones re-injured his hamstring once again and has a Thursday night game. He apparently has a chance to play, but i wouldn’t play him in your fantasy playoffs.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers

Valdes-Scantling is coming off a big Week 15, but he went straight into COVID-19 protocols to start this week. He’ll need to test out before a Saturday matchup with the Browns.

Jarvis Landry, Browns

landry missed last week while on the COVID-19 list. he should have a decent chance of testing out for this week, but does have a Saturday game.

WR Standard Rankings Week 16

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR @ MIN
2 Davante Adams GB vs CLE
3 Justin Jefferson MIN vs LAR
4 Tyreek Hill KC vs PIT
5 Deebo Samuel SF @ TEN
6 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs DET
7 Keenan Allen LAC @ HOU
8 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs BAL
9 Diontae Johnson PIT @ KC
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs WAS
11 Stefon Diggs BUF @ NE
12 Tee Higgins CIN vs BAL
13 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ NO
14 Tyler Lockett SEA vs CHI
15 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ ARI
16 Hunter Renfrow LV vs DEN
17 Brandin Cooks HOU vs LAC
18 Adam Thielen MIN vs LAR
19 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs CHI
20 Terry McLaurin WAS @ DAL
21 Amari Cooper DAL vs WAS
22 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ TEN
23 Christian Kirk ARI vs IND
24 Antonio Brown TB @ CAR
25 Mike Williams LAC @ HOU
26 DeVante Parker MIA @ NO
27 Marquise Brown BAL @ CIN
28 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ ATL
29 D.J. Moore CAR vs TB
30 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR @ MIN
31 Van Jefferson LAR @ MIN
32 Michael Gallup DAL vs WAS
33 Russell Gage ATL vs DET
34 Gabriel Davis BUF @ NE
35 A.J. Green ARI vs IND
36 DeVonta Smith PHI vs NYG
37 Chase Claypool PIT @ KC
38 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs CLE
39 Darnell Mooney CHI @ SEA
40 Josh Reynolds DET @ ATL
41 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ LV
42 A.J. Brown TEN vs SF
43 Laquon Treadwell JAC @ NYJ
44 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ NYJ
45 Tyler Boyd CIN vs BAL
46 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ GB
47 Jakobi Meyers NE vs BUF
48 Courtland Sutton DEN @ LV
49 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs JAC
50 Marquez Callaway NO vs MIA
51 Robby Anderson CAR vs TB
52 K.J. Osborn MIN vs LAR
53 Allen Robinson II CHI @ SEA
54 Allen Lazard GB vs CLE
55 Rashod Bateman BAL @ CIN
56 Tim Patrick DEN @ LV
57 Nelson Agholor NE vs BUF
58 Kenny Golladay NYG @ PHI
59 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs SF
60 Jarvis Landry CLE @ GB
61 Scotty Miller TB @ CAR
62 Kendrick Bourne NE vs BUF
63 Mike Evans TB @ CAR
64 Joshua Palmer LAC @ HOU
65 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ NYJ
66 Kadarius Toney NYG @ PHI
67 Rondale Moore ARI vs IND
68 Tyler Johnson TB @ CAR
69 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs MIA
70 Jalen Guyton LAC @ HOU
71 Bryan Edwards LV vs DEN
72 T.Y. Hilton IND @ ARI
73 Zay Jones LV vs DEN
74 Breshad Perriman TB @ CAR
75 Albert Wilson MIA @ NO
76 Jauan Jennings SF @ TEN
77 James Washington PIT @ KC
78 Nico Collins HOU vs LAC
79 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs JAC
80 DeAndre Carter WAS @ DAL
81 Darius Slayton NYG @ PHI
82 Quez Watkins PHI vs NYG
83 Zach Pascal IND @ ARI
84 DeSean Jackson LV vs DEN
85 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs DET
86 Mecole Hardman KC vs PIT
87 Rashard Higgins CLE @ GB
88 Julio Jones TEN vs SF
89 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ KC
90 Kalif Raymond DET @ ATL
91 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs JAC
92 Jalen Reagor PHI vs NYG
93 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI @ SEA
94 Byron Pringle KC vs PIT
95 Devin Duvernay BAL @ CIN
96 Tajae Sharpe ATL vs DET
97 Adam Humphries WAS @ DAL
98 Damiere Byrd CHI @ SEA
99 Sammy Watkins BAL @ CIN
100 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA vs CHI
101 Chester Rogers TEN vs SF
102 Cam Sims WAS @ DAL
103 Chris Conley HOU vs LAC
104 N'Keal Harry NE vs BUF
105 Ashton Dulin IND @ ARI
106 Demarcus Robinson KC vs PIT
107 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ SEA
108 Phillip Dorsett II HOU vs LAC
109 Antoine Wesley ARI vs IND
110 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ NE

