Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

Week 15 is still going on as I write this, and COVID-19 has made a strong fantasy football playoff push the last couple weeks. Tyler Lockett, Jaylen Waddle, Jarvis Landry, and Tyreek Hill have all been hit by it, while Chris Godwin is out for the year with a torn ACL. \It’s getting tough out there for a No. 1 wide receiver. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.
Injuries
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Hill is on the COVID-19 list along with tight end Travis Kelce. Even against a poor Steelers team, the Chiefs would be behind the eight-ball without their two best offensive playmakers.
Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Chris Godwin is done for the season, but Mike Evans still has a shot at playing in Week 16. He left last week with a hamstring injury and will likely be questionable at best to play this week against the Panthers.
Adam Thielen, Vikings
Thielen continues to deal with an ankle sprain and will be iffy to play this week again.
Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Lockett has a good chance of coming off the COVID-19 list this week before the Seahawks play the BEars.
Jylen Waddle, Dolphins
Waddle has been activated from the COVID-19 list and should be okay to play this week.
Julio Jones, Titans
Jones re-injured his hamstring once again and has a Thursday night game. He apparently has a chance to play, but i wouldn’t play him in your fantasy playoffs.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
Valdes-Scantling is coming off a big Week 15, but he went straight into COVID-19 protocols to start this week. He’ll need to test out before a Saturday matchup with the Browns.
Jarvis Landry, Browns
landry missed last week while on the COVID-19 list. he should have a decent chance of testing out for this week, but does have a Saturday game.
WR Standard Rankings Week 16
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ MIN
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs CLE
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs LAR
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs PIT
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ TEN
|6
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs DET
|7
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ HOU
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs BAL
|9
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ KC
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs WAS
|11
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ NE
|12
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs BAL
|13
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ NO
|14
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|vs CHI
|15
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ ARI
|16
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs DEN
|17
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs LAC
|18
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs LAR
|19
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|vs CHI
|20
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ DAL
|21
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs WAS
|22
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ TEN
|23
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs IND
|24
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ CAR
|25
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ HOU
|26
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ NO
|27
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ CIN
|28
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ ATL
|29
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs TB
|30
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|@ MIN
|31
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ MIN
|32
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|vs WAS
|33
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs DET
|34
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ NE
|35
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs IND
|36
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs NYG
|37
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ KC
|38
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs CLE
|39
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ SEA
|40
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|@ ATL
|41
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|@ LV
|42
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs SF
|43
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|@ NYJ
|44
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ NYJ
|45
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs BAL
|46
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ GB
|47
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs BUF
|48
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ LV
|49
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs JAC
|50
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs MIA
|51
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs TB
|52
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs LAR
|53
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ SEA
|54
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs CLE
|55
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|@ CIN
|56
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ LV
|57
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs BUF
|58
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ PHI
|59
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs SF
|60
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ GB
|61
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ CAR
|62
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs BUF
|63
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ CAR
|64
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ HOU
|65
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ NYJ
|66
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ PHI
|67
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs IND
|68
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ CAR
|69
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs MIA
|70
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ HOU
|71
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs DEN
|72
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|@ ARI
|73
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs DEN
|74
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|@ CAR
|75
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ NO
|76
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ TEN
|77
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ KC
|78
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs LAC
|79
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs JAC
|80
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|@ DAL
|81
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ PHI
|82
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs NYG
|83
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ ARI
|84
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|vs DEN
|85
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs DET
|86
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs PIT
|87
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ GB
|88
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs SF
|89
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ KC
|90
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ ATL
|91
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs JAC
|92
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs NYG
|93
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|@ SEA
|94
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs PIT
|95
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ CIN
|96
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|vs DET
|97
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ DAL
|98
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ SEA
|99
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ CIN
|100
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|vs CHI
|101
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs SF
|102
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ DAL
|103
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs LAC
|104
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|vs BUF
|105
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ ARI
|106
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs PIT
|107
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ SEA
|108
|Phillip Dorsett II
|HOU
|vs LAC
|109
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|vs IND
|110
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|@ NE