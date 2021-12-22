Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

Week 15 is still going on as I write this, and COVID-19 has made a strong fantasy football playoff push the last couple weeks. Tyler Lockett, Jaylen Waddle, Jarvis Landry, and Tyreek Hill have all been hit by it, while Chris Godwin is out for the year with a torn ACL. \It’s getting tough out there for a No. 1 wide receiver. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.

Injuries

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Hill is on the COVID-19 list along with tight end Travis Kelce. Even against a poor Steelers team, the Chiefs would be behind the eight-ball without their two best offensive playmakers.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers

Chris Godwin is done for the season, but Mike Evans still has a shot at playing in Week 16. He left last week with a hamstring injury and will likely be questionable at best to play this week against the Panthers.

Adam Thielen, Vikings

Thielen continues to deal with an ankle sprain and will be iffy to play this week again.

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

Lockett has a good chance of coming off the COVID-19 list this week before the Seahawks play the BEars.

Jylen Waddle, Dolphins

Waddle has been activated from the COVID-19 list and should be okay to play this week.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones re-injured his hamstring once again and has a Thursday night game. He apparently has a chance to play, but i wouldn’t play him in your fantasy playoffs.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers

Valdes-Scantling is coming off a big Week 15, but he went straight into COVID-19 protocols to start this week. He’ll need to test out before a Saturday matchup with the Browns.

Jarvis Landry, Browns

landry missed last week while on the COVID-19 list. he should have a decent chance of testing out for this week, but does have a Saturday game.