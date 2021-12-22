Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

Congratulations, folks! If you’re here looking for some Week 16 wide receiver rankings, that likely means that you’ve made it to the semifinals of your fantasy football league and are just one game away from a potential title. Unfortunately, we lost some key fantasy assets due to injury and COVID news this week, so we’ll do our best to get you ready to set your lineups and advance to your fantasy football championships.

Injury news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost two of their top wideouts in Week 16 — unfortunate timing for their post-season and the post-season for fantasy football managers. Chris Godwin is out for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, while Mike Evans was diagnosed with a strained hamstring and is considered week-to-week. It’s uncertain if he’ll be ready for Week 16. Antonio Brown is expected to return from a 3-game suspension this week, which could put him in line for a significant target share and make him a potential league-winner.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his status is uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes’ other right hand man, is also on the list, so we could see plenty of work for WRs Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson with sprinkles of Darrel Williams as a receiver in their relief if they’re unable to clear protocols.

Titans WR Julio Jones left Sunday’s contest with — you guessed it — a hamstring injury. He’s been managing a hammy all season, so it’s difficult to believe that he’d be available for Week 16. Even if he is available, he’s not safe enough for your fantasy football lineups in a must-win week. The Titans announced that AJ Brown has been designated to return from IR this week but is still uncertain for Thursday Night Football.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact injury Sunday against the Cowboys which was confirmed to be a ruptured Achilles. He’ll be out for the season, making Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley the top available targets remaining. QB Daniel Jones (neck) is also done for the season, so though the targets may be there for the taking in the weeks to come, the question of those targets will be questionable at best.

Bills WR Cole Beasley has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and due to the timing will be out for Week 16 regardless of whether he tested positive or was deemed a close contact. Gabriel Davis has scored a touchdown in three straight games and could be a high upside flex play despite a tough matchup against the Patriots.