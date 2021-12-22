 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 16 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Gabriel Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball after a catch against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Congratulations, folks! If you’re here looking for some Week 16 wide receiver rankings, that likely means that you’ve made it to the semifinals of your fantasy football league and are just one game away from a potential title. Unfortunately, we lost some key fantasy assets due to injury and COVID news this week, so we’ll do our best to get you ready to set your lineups and advance to your fantasy football championships.

Injury news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost two of their top wideouts in Week 16 — unfortunate timing for their post-season and the post-season for fantasy football managers. Chris Godwin is out for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, while Mike Evans was diagnosed with a strained hamstring and is considered week-to-week. It’s uncertain if he’ll be ready for Week 16. Antonio Brown is expected to return from a 3-game suspension this week, which could put him in line for a significant target share and make him a potential league-winner.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his status is uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes’ other right hand man, is also on the list, so we could see plenty of work for WRs Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson with sprinkles of Darrel Williams as a receiver in their relief if they’re unable to clear protocols.

Titans WR Julio Jones left Sunday’s contest with — you guessed it — a hamstring injury. He’s been managing a hammy all season, so it’s difficult to believe that he’d be available for Week 16. Even if he is available, he’s not safe enough for your fantasy football lineups in a must-win week. The Titans announced that AJ Brown has been designated to return from IR this week but is still uncertain for Thursday Night Football.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact injury Sunday against the Cowboys which was confirmed to be a ruptured Achilles. He’ll be out for the season, making Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley the top available targets remaining. QB Daniel Jones (neck) is also done for the season, so though the targets may be there for the taking in the weeks to come, the question of those targets will be questionable at best.

Bills WR Cole Beasley has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and due to the timing will be out for Week 16 regardless of whether he tested positive or was deemed a close contact. Gabriel Davis has scored a touchdown in three straight games and could be a high upside flex play despite a tough matchup against the Patriots.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 16

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR @ MIN
2 Davante Adams GB vs CLE
3 Justin Jefferson MIN vs LAR
4 Tyreek Hill KC vs PIT
5 Deebo Samuel SF @ TEN
6 Keenan Allen LAC @ HOU
7 Diontae Johnson PIT @ KC
8 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs BAL
9 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs DET
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs WAS
11 Stefon Diggs BUF @ NE
12 Tee Higgins CIN vs BAL
13 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ NO
14 Hunter Renfrow LV vs DEN
15 Tyler Lockett SEA vs CHI
16 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ ARI
17 Brandin Cooks HOU vs LAC
18 Adam Thielen MIN vs LAR
19 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs CHI
20 Terry McLaurin WAS @ DAL
21 Amari Cooper DAL vs WAS
22 Antonio Brown TB @ CAR
23 Christian Kirk ARI vs IND
24 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ TEN
25 DeVante Parker MIA @ NO
26 Mike Williams LAC @ HOU
27 Marquise Brown BAL @ CIN
28 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ ATL
29 Russell Gage ATL vs DET
30 Van Jefferson LAR @ MIN
31 D.J. Moore CAR vs TB
32 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR @ MIN
33 A.J. Green ARI vs IND
34 Michael Gallup DAL vs WAS
35 DeVonta Smith PHI vs NYG
36 Chase Claypool PIT @ KC
37 Gabriel Davis BUF @ NE
38 Darnell Mooney CHI @ SEA
39 Josh Reynolds DET @ ATL
40 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ LV
41 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs CLE
42 Tyler Boyd CIN vs BAL
43 A.J. Brown TEN vs SF
44 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ NYJ
45 Jakobi Meyers NE vs BUF
46 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ GB
47 Courtland Sutton DEN @ LV
48 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs JAC
49 Robby Anderson CAR vs TB
50 Marquez Callaway NO vs MIA
51 Allen Robinson II CHI @ SEA
52 K.J. Osborn MIN vs LAR
53 Allen Lazard GB vs CLE
54 Rashod Bateman BAL @ CIN
55 Tim Patrick DEN @ LV
56 Laquon Treadwell JAC @ NYJ
57 Nelson Agholor NE vs BUF
58 Jarvis Landry CLE @ GB
59 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs SF
60 Kenny Golladay NYG @ PHI
61 Kendrick Bourne NE vs BUF
62 Scotty Miller TB @ CAR
63 Joshua Palmer LAC @ HOU
64 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ NYJ
65 Kadarius Toney NYG @ PHI
66 Mike Evans TB @ CAR
67 Rondale Moore ARI vs IND
68 Tyler Johnson TB @ CAR
69 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs MIA
70 Zay Jones LV vs DEN
71 Jalen Guyton LAC @ HOU
72 T.Y. Hilton IND @ ARI
73 Bryan Edwards LV vs DEN
74 Albert Wilson MIA @ NO
75 Breshad Perriman TB @ CAR
76 Nico Collins HOU vs LAC
77 James Washington PIT @ KC
78 Jauan Jennings SF @ TEN
79 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs JAC
80 DeAndre Carter WAS @ DAL
81 Quez Watkins PHI vs NYG
82 Darius Slayton NYG @ PHI
83 Zach Pascal IND @ ARI
84 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs DET
85 DeSean Jackson LV vs DEN
86 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ KC
87 Mecole Hardman KC vs PIT
88 Julio Jones TEN vs SF
89 Rashard Higgins CLE @ GB
90 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs JAC
91 Kalif Raymond DET @ ATL
92 Jalen Reagor PHI vs NYG
93 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI @ SEA
94 Devin Duvernay BAL @ CIN
95 Byron Pringle KC vs PIT
96 Adam Humphries WAS @ DAL
97 Damiere Byrd CHI @ SEA
98 Tajae Sharpe ATL vs DET
99 Sammy Watkins BAL @ CIN
100 Chester Rogers TEN vs SF
101 Antoine Wesley ARI vs IND
102 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA vs CHI
103 Chris Conley HOU vs LAC
104 Cam Sims WAS @ DAL
105 N'Keal Harry NE vs BUF
106 Ashton Dulin IND @ ARI
107 Demarcus Robinson KC vs PIT
108 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ SEA
109 Phillip Dorsett II HOU vs LAC
110 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ NE

