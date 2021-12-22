 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 16 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium.&nbsp; Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

COVID-19 continues to break out in locker rooms across the NFL and it hasn’t avoided tight ends. Tyler Higbee, Austin Hooper, and this week Travis Kelce have all been put on the list. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.

Injury news

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Kelce was put on the COVID-19 list on Monday and has a chance to return with the loosened protocols. The Chiefs also have Tyreek Hill on the COVID-19 list, so they are hooping against hope that at least one of those two can test out in time to face the Steelers.

Darren Waller, Raiders

Waller continues to miss practices and his return is not imminent. Hopefully he can find his way onto the practice field this week.

Tyler Higbee, Rams

Higbee was out last week due to being on the COVID-19 list and should have a decent chance of returning to play in Week 16.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

The Steelers rookie tight end is in concussion protocol this week. He suffered a concussion around a month ago as well. He will have a chance to return this week if he can get cleared, but that’s a lot of brain injury in a short time.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 16

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs PIT
2 George Kittle SF @ TEN
3 Rob Gronkowski TB @ CAR
4 Mark Andrews BAL @ CIN
5 Dawson Knox BUF @ NE
6 Dalton Schultz DAL vs WAS
7 Dallas Goedert PHI vs NYG
8 Zach Ertz ARI vs IND
9 Kyle Pitts ATL vs DET
10 Hunter Henry NE vs BUF
11 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NO
12 Noah Fant DEN @ LV
13 Tyler Higbee LAR @ MIN
14 Gerald Everett SEA vs CHI
15 Tyler Conklin MIN vs LAR
16 Jared Cook LAC @ HOU
17 Cole Kmet CHI @ SEA
18 David Njoku CLE @ GB
19 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs BAL
20 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ DAL
21 James O'Shaughnessy JAC @ NYJ
22 Evan Engram NYG @ PHI
23 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ LV
24 Cameron Brate TB @ CAR
25 Foster Moreau LV vs DEN
26 Jonnu Smith NE vs BUF
27 Brevin Jordan HOU vs LAC
28 Jack Doyle IND @ ARI
29 Hayden Hurst ATL vs DET
30 John Bates WAS @ DAL
31 Nick Vannett NO vs MIA
32 Josiah Deguara GB vs CLE
33 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ PHI
34 Darren Waller LV vs DEN
35 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ KC

