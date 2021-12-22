Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

COVID-19 continues to break out in locker rooms across the NFL and it hasn’t avoided tight ends. Tyler Higbee, Austin Hooper, and this week Travis Kelce have all been put on the list. We’ll take you through the injury list and give you our preliminary rankings for Week 16.

Injury news

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Kelce was put on the COVID-19 list on Monday and has a chance to return with the loosened protocols. The Chiefs also have Tyreek Hill on the COVID-19 list, so they are hooping against hope that at least one of those two can test out in time to face the Steelers.

Darren Waller, Raiders

Waller continues to miss practices and his return is not imminent. Hopefully he can find his way onto the practice field this week.

Tyler Higbee, Rams

Higbee was out last week due to being on the COVID-19 list and should have a decent chance of returning to play in Week 16.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

The Steelers rookie tight end is in concussion protocol this week. He suffered a concussion around a month ago as well. He will have a chance to return this week if he can get cleared, but that’s a lot of brain injury in a short time.