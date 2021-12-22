Tight end PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

Congratulations, folks! If you’re here scouring Week 16 tight end rankings, that means you’ve probably made it to your fantasy football league’s semifinals. One more victory and a championship could be yours. We’re here to help you sort through the crazy whirlwind of COVID-19 news and injuries so you can win at the tight end position in Week 16 to get you one step closer to that coveted title.

Injury news

Travis Kelce has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making his status for Week 16 up in the air. Rookie backup Blake Bell has also been placed on the list.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth was placed in the concussion protocol after taking a big hit Sunday. It’s his second time in the protocol in the past month, which is worrisome for his status in Week 16 and beyond. Fantasy managers should be prepared to set their lineups without him.

The Bucs will be short at wideout for the remainder of the season, as news broke that WR Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL on Sunday night, while Mike Evans is week-to-week with a hamstring injury. This could have Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate in for a larger workload to close out the season. Brate has quietly had at least four targets in seven of the last nine games, though he has yet to 35 receiving yards in any game yet this season.