Tight end PPR rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 16 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Dawson Knox #88 reacts after Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills score during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Congratulations, folks! If you’re here scouring Week 16 tight end rankings, that means you’ve probably made it to your fantasy football league’s semifinals. One more victory and a championship could be yours. We’re here to help you sort through the crazy whirlwind of COVID-19 news and injuries so you can win at the tight end position in Week 16 to get you one step closer to that coveted title.

Injury news

Travis Kelce has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making his status for Week 16 up in the air. Rookie backup Blake Bell has also been placed on the list.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth was placed in the concussion protocol after taking a big hit Sunday. It’s his second time in the protocol in the past month, which is worrisome for his status in Week 16 and beyond. Fantasy managers should be prepared to set their lineups without him.

The Bucs will be short at wideout for the remainder of the season, as news broke that WR Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL on Sunday night, while Mike Evans is week-to-week with a hamstring injury. This could have Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate in for a larger workload to close out the season. Brate has quietly had at least four targets in seven of the last nine games, though he has yet to 35 receiving yards in any game yet this season.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 16

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs PIT
2 George Kittle SF @ TEN
3 Mark Andrews BAL @ CIN
4 Rob Gronkowski TB @ CAR
5 Dawson Knox BUF @ NE
6 Dalton Schultz DAL vs WAS
7 Dallas Goedert PHI vs NYG
8 Zach Ertz ARI vs IND
9 Kyle Pitts ATL vs DET
10 Hunter Henry NE vs BUF
11 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NO
12 Noah Fant DEN @ LV
13 Tyler Higbee LAR @ MIN
14 Tyler Conklin MIN vs LAR
15 Gerald Everett SEA vs CHI
16 Cole Kmet CHI @ SEA
17 Jared Cook LAC @ HOU
18 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs BAL
19 David Njoku CLE @ GB
20 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ DAL
21 James O'Shaughnessy JAC @ NYJ
22 Evan Engram NYG @ PHI
23 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ LV
24 Cameron Brate TB @ CAR
25 Foster Moreau LV vs DEN
26 Brevin Jordan HOU vs LAC
27 Jonnu Smith NE vs BUF
28 John Bates WAS @ DAL
29 Jack Doyle IND @ ARI
30 Hayden Hurst ATL vs DET
31 Nick Vannett NO vs MIA
32 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ PHI
33 Josiah Deguara GB vs CLE
34 Darren Waller LV vs DEN
35 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ KC

